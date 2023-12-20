It took a certain type of hockey player to suit up for the Boston Bruins during “Lunch Pail Athletic Club” era, which ranged from 1977-85, and nobody knows that better than those who wore the Spoked-B during that time frame.

The era was highlighted by a brand of toughness that is nonexistent in today’s hockey world. Few players skating now for the Bruins would have had the right skill set to be able to lace up the skates with those Boston teams four decades ago.

But Stan Jonathan and John Wensink both pointed out a current Bruins player they each believe would have fit in with those “Lunch Pail” teams.

“(Brad) Marchand for sure,” Jonathan said during last Saturday’s game when the organization honored that era as part of its centennial season. “A physical player and gets under everybody’s skin like we played.”

The stamp of approval from Jonathan certainly flattered the Bruins’ captain.

“You see the type of game that they played and it’s pretty incredible to have these guys out here and be part of the organization,” Marchand said. “All guys we look up to in here and still to this day talk a lot about. They built the culture and the foundation of this organization that we still try to uphold today. When you have them around it’s pretty special. That’s a big compliment. I really do appreciate it.”

Marchand was asked if he would have wanted to play in the ultra-physical era. Marchand said he wouldn’t have wanted to, believing he would take a pretty good beating due to his undersized 5-foot-9, 176-pound frame.

“I wouldn’t be around very long,” Marchand said. “Those guys were brutes. That was a whole different type of game. You had to be a different type of tough to play in that era. They’re fun to watch.”

There was one aspect of that era of hockey that Marchand would have wanted to partake in, referencing a legendary event in Bruins history.

“Although, it would have been fun to be allowed to go up and fight the fans,” Marchand said jokingly. “Anything goes, so that would have been fun for sure.”

While Jonathan thought Marchand could have belonged in the “Lunch Pail” era, Wensink had his eyes on one of Marchand’s younger teammates, and a player Wensink has a connection to.

“Trent Frederic, I love the kid,” Wensink said. “He’s a St. Louis kid. I was one of his coaches in the Quebec Pee-Wee Tournament. I love the way he plays. He’s a great kid. His family is just a top-notch family. I pull for him a lot.”

Frederic certainly looked like he could have played alongside Wensink given the 25-year-old’s performance in the 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers. Frederic opened the scoring with a dirty goal from just outside the crease and later dropped the gloves with Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Like Marchand, Frederic appreciated the praise coming from someone he admires.

“I think he might be a little biased because he knew me as a younger kid,” Frederic said. “He actually texts my brother still. I think he watches most of our games and he’s a big fan of the Boston Bruins and he’s a big fan of me. So, that’s pretty cool. Meeting him and knowing him, he’s an awesome guy. It’s funny seeing that video when he goes after the (Minnesota North Stars’) bench and tells them to sit down. It’s pretty iconic. He’s a tremendous guy.”