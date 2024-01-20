Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark will make his long-awaited return to the crease Saturday, and he’ll do so in style.

In fact, he’s become quite the fashionista this season.

The B’s will celebrate another “Era Night” on Saturday night at TD Garden, honoring the “New Blood, New Beginnings” era that spanned from 1986-2000 during their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens. In his latest effort to celebrate the Bruins’ greatest moments, Ullmark will wear a mask that pays tribute to the stars of that era.

You can take a look at it here.

Ray Bourque, Cam Neely, Rick Middleton and Reggie Lemelin are celebrated on the mask.

It’ll be the fourth time Ullmark debuts a specialty mask on “Era Night” at TD Garden, as he wore masks paying tribute to “The Early Years,” “The Big Bad Bruins” and “Lunch Pail A.C.” The 30-year-old’s one-time use masks from this season will be auctioned off to benefit the Bruins Foundation.

The Bruins and Canadiens are scheduled to drop the puck from TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN.