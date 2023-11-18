Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Pays Tribute To Gerry Cheevers’ Iconic Mask

BOSTON — If you thought the Bruins were pulling out all the stops during their centennial celebration, just wait until you see what Linus Ullmark’s got up his sleeve.

It’s actually on his head, but you know what we mean.

The B’s will celebrate their second “Era Night” of the season Saturday night at TD Garden, honoring “The Big Bad Bruins” of the 1970s during their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens. In doing so, Ullmark will wear a mask that pays tribute to two-time Stanley Cup winner Gerry Cheevers’ iconic design from his playing career.

Just look at this thing.

A legendary lid.@Icebeardude’s gear for tonight’s #NHLBruins Centennial celebration is a nod to Gerry Cheevers’ iconic mask. pic.twitter.com/6VWBuxnqKI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 18, 2023

It’ll be the second time Ullmark debuts a specialty mask on “Era Night” at TD Garden, as he wore one paying tribute to “The Early Years” of 1924-1959. That mask featured legendary Bruins like Eddie Shore, Willie O’Ree, Bobby Bauer, Woody Dumart and Tiny Thompson, who are all members of the “Historic 100” list revealed by Boston prior to the season.

The Cheevers-inspired lid features names of some of the Bruins’ most iconic players, including Terry O’Reilly, Bobby Orr, Johnny Bucyk, Phil Esposito and Cheevers. It will unfortunately be the second time he’ll only be able to wear it on the bench, as Jeremy Swayman is set to get the start for Boston.

Ullmark’s one-time use masks from this season will be auctioned off to benefit the Bruins Foundation.

The Bruins and Canadiens are scheduled to drop the puck from TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.