The Bruins got off to a rugged start against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon, but Boston exploded for four goals in a span of 4:14 to take command of the game, and they never looked back.

The Flyers outshot the Bruins 9-5 in the first half of the opening period before David Pastrnak lit the lamp for the first of his two goals in the matchup.

“I actually thought the Flyers were significantly better than us the first 10 minutes of the game,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters, per the team. “Our big-time players made some big-time plays, including our goaltender, who was spectacular tonight.”

Linus Ullmark made 35 saves in Boston’s 6-2 triumph over Philadelphia. It was the 30-year-old netminder’s third start since returning from the lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for three games.

In Ullmark’s return to action, the Bruins trounced the Montreal Canadiens and then dropped his next start to the Carolina Hurricanes. Montgomery didn’t anticipate the reigning Vezina Trophy winner to let the loss stay with him.

“We expected him to respond,” Montgomery said. “He came back, he had two games where the first game Montreal, was kind of discombobulated game and then the other game … it wasn’t his fault. We lost 3-2 at the end of regulation, but tonight, he was really good. He was seeing the puck really well.”

With the win, Ullmark improved to 15-6-2 on the season with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

The Bruins head to the All-Star break as the owners of the NHL-best 31-9-9 record. They return to action on Feb. 6 when they host the Calgary Flames at TD Garden.