Bill Belichick made several impact decisions for the New England Patriots, leading the team to six Super Bowl titles during the team’s 21st century dynasty.

His era came to an end Thursday with the Patriots parting ways with Belichick after 24 seasons at the helm for New England, with countless memories along the way.

Radio host and TV personality Mike Felger took time to reflect on his “good relationship” with Belichick and shared a humorous encounter from early in his tenure while chatting with Felger’s wife, Boston 25’s Sarah Underwood, after Tom Brady took over at quarterback for the Patriots.

“We’re sort of together with Belichick, a million years ago,” Felger said on NBC Sports Boston. “I’m going to bring this on the record. It’s 30 years later, we can do it. This was in the days when he went to Brady over Bledsoe. (Sarah) said, ‘It must have been so hard telling Bledsoe and Brady. That must have been so hard on you.’ Bill looked at her and said, “No, that was easy.’ That’s just the story I remember. That’s a personal memory of Belichick.”

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 1/11, 7:29pm
Boston Celtics
BOS
+113
Thu 1/11, 7:30 PM
MIL -2 O/U 239.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nba Odds
0
Milwaukee Bucks
MIL
-134

It’s safe to say Belichick can feel good about picking his quarterback, setting the Patriots up for an unprecedented dynasty.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More NFL:

Mac Jones Thanks Bill Belichick For ‘Immeasurable’ Impact After Patriots Departure

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images