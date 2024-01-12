Bill Belichick made several impact decisions for the New England Patriots, leading the team to six Super Bowl titles during the team’s 21st century dynasty.

His era came to an end Thursday with the Patriots parting ways with Belichick after 24 seasons at the helm for New England, with countless memories along the way.

Radio host and TV personality Mike Felger took time to reflect on his “good relationship” with Belichick and shared a humorous encounter from early in his tenure while chatting with Felger’s wife, Boston 25’s Sarah Underwood, after Tom Brady took over at quarterback for the Patriots.

Mike Felger shares an incredible Bill Belichick story from back in the day when Bill went with Tom Brady over Drew Bledsoe@NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/2yt22QvLXg — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 11, 2024

“We’re sort of together with Belichick, a million years ago,” Felger said on NBC Sports Boston. “I’m going to bring this on the record. It’s 30 years later, we can do it. This was in the days when he went to Brady over Bledsoe. (Sarah) said, ‘It must have been so hard telling Bledsoe and Brady. That must have been so hard on you.’ Bill looked at her and said, “No, that was easy.’ That’s just the story I remember. That’s a personal memory of Belichick.”

It’s safe to say Belichick can feel good about picking his quarterback, setting the Patriots up for an unprecedented dynasty.