Panthers chairman David Tepper struggled to contain his emotions while watching Carolina endure an embarrassing 26-0 Week 17 blowout loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.
A viral video surfaced capturing Tepper throwing a drink at a Jaguars fan in frustration, which the NFL took notice of.
On Tuesday, Tepper was fined $300,000 for “unacceptable conduct,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Less than three days after the incident initially occurred, Tepper broke his silence, although the multi-billionaire refused to apologize for his bratty, child-like tantrum.
“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday,” Tepper said in a released statement, per Pelissero. “I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the league’s discipline for my behavior.”
Story continues below advertisement
Tepper’s inexcusable antics encompass the dumpster fire that the Panthers have been all season long. Carolina enters its season finale sitting dead-last in the NFC North at 2-14 — tied for the NFL’s worst record.
Since Tepper purchased the team in 2018, the Panthers have gone a putrid 31-67 while failing to reach playoff contention for six consecutive years.
Exonerated from the real-life consequences of his actions due to the status that comes with Tepper’s wealth, the 66-year-old, however, can’t avoid yet another season of humiliation amid a tenure of reducing the Panthers to a laughingstock franchise.
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images