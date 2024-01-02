Panthers chairman David Tepper struggled to contain his emotions while watching Carolina endure an embarrassing 26-0 Week 17 blowout loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.

A viral video surfaced capturing Tepper throwing a drink at a Jaguars fan in frustration, which the NFL took notice of.

On Tuesday, Tepper was fined $300,000 for “unacceptable conduct,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Less than three days after the incident initially occurred, Tepper broke his silence, although the multi-billionaire refused to apologize for his bratty, child-like tantrum.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday,” Tepper said in a released statement, per Pelissero. “I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the league’s discipline for my behavior.”



The NFL has fined Panthers' chairman David Tepper $300K for "unacceptable conduct" in Jacksonville on Sunday, per @TomPelissero.



Video showed him throwing a drink at Jaguars fans after Carolina lost 26-0.

Tepper’s inexcusable antics encompass the dumpster fire that the Panthers have been all season long. Carolina enters its season finale sitting dead-last in the NFC North at 2-14 — tied for the NFL’s worst record.

Since Tepper purchased the team in 2018, the Panthers have gone a putrid 31-67 while failing to reach playoff contention for six consecutive years.

Exonerated from the real-life consequences of his actions due to the status that comes with Tepper’s wealth, the 66-year-old, however, can’t avoid yet another season of humiliation amid a tenure of reducing the Panthers to a laughingstock franchise.