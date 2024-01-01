David Tepper’s tenure with the Carolina Panthers has been rather problematic.

From scandals to poor seasons, frustrations have been high for Panthers fans and organization members. That trend reached a new level during Week 17 of the NFL season.

On the road, the Panthers were shut out in a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the offense tallied just 124 total yards. Sunday’s loss also meant the draft pick Carolina traded to the Chicago Bears will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

During the tough performance, an Instagram video appeared to show Tepper splashing his beverage at a fan in the stands.

Story continues below advertisement

this owner could have had the #1 draft pick next year OR could have tried to acquire MVP Lamar Jackson



instead he traded two 1st round picks & DJ Moore to draft Bryce Young…



sits at 2-14 after firing his handpicked HC…



and is throwing drinks on fanspic.twitter.com/4yC8L7Qweo — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 31, 2023

In a season where so much has gone wrong for the Panthers, their owner is not helping any causes with his behavior.

The Panthers close out the 2023 season in Week 18 when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.