The New England Patriots set several marks and records during a 20-year run of dominance under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady while winning six Super Bowl championships. Now, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to close the gap of greatness.

After taking over as the starter in 2018, Mahomes gets set to play in his sixth straight AFC Championship Game. He currently sits to shy of the record of Brady’s Patriots that played in eight straight title games from 2011 to 2018.

In his first five seasons as the starter, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a pair of Super Bowl titles. While he still has five more to win to match Brady, every playoff run plays into the narrative that the 28-year-old could eventually surpass the greatness of the Patriots’ legend.

With so much speculation, how does Mahomes himself feel about the pursuit of the Patriots?

During his Wednesday press conference prior to Sunday’s AFC title game against the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes believes that his group has quite the mountain to climb in that pursuit of New England.

“We’ve still got long ways to go,” Mahomes said, per team-provided video. “They did it for 20 years. All we can do is take it year in and year out, week in and week out and every single day. That’s the long goal is to win that many championships and bring those titles to this organization. All we can do is focus on the Ravens this week and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Brady himself has been complimentary as Mahomes in his pursuit as one of the league’s top quarterback continues to make his mark on NFL history.

Just as Brady did with the Patriots, Mahomes looks to win his third Super Bowl before the age of 30 this season.