Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce rewrote the record books during their divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Mahomes and Kelce connected for two touchdowns in the 27-24 road win, breaking a record previously held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in the process. Mahomes and Kelce now have more postseason touchdowns than any quarterback-receiver duo in history.

Brady offered his congratulations on social media Monday.

“BEASTS,” Brady wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “When you one up gronk you’re doing something right.”

There is one postseason stat Mahomes and Kelce have yet to surpass, though. Mahomes, who has won two Super Bowls, is still well behind Brady’s seven rings while Kelce (two) is catching up to Gronkowski’s four.

The Chiefs tandem will try to keep those Super Bowl aspirations alive Sunday as they travel to the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship Game.