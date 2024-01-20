It’s been a busy week for New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, who immediately after being introduced to his new role began the search for his new coaching staff.

The process of interviews continued Saturday.

The Patriots interviewed former New York Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey for the same position, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The 50-year-old held that role in New York for six seasons, which spanned three different regimes.

He was fired on Jan. 8 following a disappointing campaign with New York, in which his special teams unit finished 24th in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings.

McGaughey is a coaching veteran, holding the coordinator title for four organizations across the last decade. He got his start in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2014, before moving on to work for the San Francisco 49ers (2015), Carolina Panthers (2016-2017) and Giants (2018-2023).

He was an assistant special teams coordinator early in his career, spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2002), Denver Broncos (2005-2006) and Giants (2007-2010) while holding that title. McGaughey is a graduate of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship.

New England also is expected to interview both Rams assistant Jeremy Springer and Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, though it’s unclear if their request to interview Williams was granted.

Cam Achord, Joe Judge and special teams assistant Joe Houston presided over the unit this season, which surprisingly ranked 13th in Gosselin’s rankings.