At this rate, it’s anyone’s guess what Triston Casas will look like when the Red Sox open their 2024 season.

Casas recently made headlines for sporting a look vastly different than the one presented over the course of his rookie season in Boston. In an offseason training video, the talented first baseman revealed that he ditched his shaggy hair and clean-shaven face for cornrows and a fully grown, burly beard.

But a few weeks later, Casas’ look once again featured a noteworthy change. The 23-year-old still had the beard, but he rocked a buzz cut instead of the braids.

While Casas’ appearance has garnered all of the attention, the series of offseason workout videos indicate the first baseman has been focused and motivated ahead of his sophomore season. Casas has big goals for 2024, including playing all 162 games for the Red Sox and helping Boston reach the playoffs.