Triston Casas usually sets Red Sox Twitter ablaze with his tape-measure home runs, but the first baseman fanned the flames in a different way Wednesday.
Casas currently is in Florida where he’s preparing for his second full season in Boston. A new offseason workout video of the 23-year-old was released Wednesday, and it showed the slugger rocking cornrows and a full beard. It admittedly was tough to recognize Casas in the clip at first glance.
As one could imagine, Casas’ significantly altered look prompted several social media posts from the Fenway Faithful.
Braids and beard aside, the upcoming season is a big one for Casas, who the Red Sox surely are hoping will elevate his game and establish himself as a legitimate franchise cornerstone. The 2018 first-round pick has his eyes set on a big campaign, as he wants to play in all 162 regular-season games and help lead Boston to the playoffs.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images