Triston Casas sparked fanfare from Red Sox Nation heading into the 2023 Major League Baseball season when he revealed his painted fingernails.

The Red Sox first baseman is doing the same in the lead-up to the 2024 campaign but for a much more noteworthy change to his appearance.

The System 8, a training facility based in Florida, released a video of Casas going through hip and spine workouts Wednesday, a few months before Boston is set to report to spring training. In the video, the 23-year-old is sporting a full beard and cornrows that almost make him look like a completely different person.

You can check out Casas’ brand-new look here.

The emergence of the bearded and braided Casas came shortly after his former Red Sox teammate, Alex Verdugo, went through his own makeover. Now a member of the New York Yankees, Verdugo is sporting a cleanly shaved face, something Boston fans rarely saw across the outfielder’s four-year tenure with the organization.

It remains to be seen if Casas will maintain his new look into the start of the regular season. But if he does and gets off to a hot start in 2024, the burly beard and cornrows could be here to stay.