Sports betting was back in the spotlight with a reported Patriots wide receiver’s arrest to the point where Shannon Sharpe got in on the conversation.

Kayshon Boutte on Thursday reportedly was arrested on charges related to sports gambling. The 2023 sixth-round pick turned himself in on charges of Computer Fraud and Gaming Prohibited for Persons under 21, which is a felony and a misdemeanor, respectively. His crimes allegedly were committed before he joined New England.

Boutte allegedly placed 8,900 bets over 13 months, including 17 on NCAA football and six on LSU football, according to Lousiana State Police, per Front Office Sports.

Sharpe on Thursday highlighted the story on “Nightcap” with Chad Johnson and named him the show’s “dumb dumb of the day.”

” … Now, normally Ocho, when you’re doing something illegal, I’m not going to use my name,” Sharpe told Johnson. “If I’m robbing banks or something, I’m gonna use a stolen car. I’m not gonna use my car. Let me tell you what dumb dumb did. …”

Sharpe revealed to Johnson the fake names Boutte used to place bets, which were variations of his first and last name, so it wasn’t too difficult to figure out who was behind the account.

Boutte reportedly posted a $6,000 bond before he was released.

