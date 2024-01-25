Skip Bayless Throws Shade At ‘Glorified Defensive Coordinator’ Bill Belichick

Skip Bayless is not buying that Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of all time.

While Belichick won an unprecedented six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and is closing in on Don Shula’s all-time wins record, Bayless believes he has the stats to prove his case.

Bayless gives much of the credit for New England’s success during its dynastic run to quarterback Tom Brady. Bayless points to Belichick’s career 64-85 record when Brady wasn’t his starting quarterback, including Belichick’s 28-39 mark with the Patriots following Brady’s departure from New England, as to why Belichick isn’t worthy of the GOAT label.

“In the end, that means he was a glorified defensive coordinator for a dynasty,” Bayless said during Thursday’s “Undisputed” episode, “because he ran a defense while Tom effectively ran the offense and made all the winning plays to win all those Super Bowls.”

“Belichick was a glorified defensive coordinator.”@RealSkipBayless isn’t buying into the notion Bill Belichick is the GOAT head coach pic.twitter.com/hRUYWz3s5r — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 25, 2024

Bayless’ co-hosts in Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin clearly disagreed with Bayless as the former NFL wide receivers believe Belichick’s résumé is unmatched.

The Belichick-Brady debate certainly is still a hot topic for discussion, one that will continue to rage on as everybody has an opinion on which legend was more responsible for New England’s two-decade-long dynasty. In reality, both needed each other to reach the insane level of success they achieved during their time together.

But Brady does have a slight leg up on Belichick by winning a Super Bowl during his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And it doesn’t seem like Belichick, who parted ways with the Patriots after the conclusion of this season, will get a chance to try to match Brady in 2024. The Falcons passed over the 71-year-old for their head coaching position Thursday, making it a realistic possibility that Belichick doesn’t have a place to coach next season.