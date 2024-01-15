Underdog Harvard Views Fresh Start As Advantage Ahead Of Women’s Beanpot

Harvard University skates into the 45th Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot with a chip on their shoulders amid a 3-14-1 campaign.

Not a pretty look, but that doesn’t discourage the Harvard squad from looking to block off the negative perception that surrounds their record. The team is aware that their underwhelming record, which includes no road wins, might be enough for outsiders to rule them out, but that doesn’t matter.

Harvard is embracing however they’re viewed as entering the tournament, even if it means sporting the underdog label.

“Oh, definitely. And in some ways, I think our team loves it in a certain way,” Harvard forward Gwynn Lap told NESN.com. “And it just kind of adds a little bit of fire into it going in. Just because teams expect not that much from us, especially considering the record because that’s all they get to see. They don’t see anything behind the scenes. And so, in some ways, having that kind of reputation is good and I think it’s gonna serve us well.”

Flipping that narrative into a positive is obviously an easier-said-than-done feat, but not unfamiliar territory for Harvard. Just two years ago, the Crimson defeated Boston College, 5-4, to seize a Beanpot championship in 2022.

With a new roster that features seven first-year players, Harvard’s mindset isn’t dictated by anything other than the goal in mind: tournament glory.

“We’re a resilient group, for sure,” head coach Laura Bellamy told NESN.com. “I think we skate while we get up and down the ice well. Really smart. I think we’ve certainly thrown a lot at the group, and there’s been a decent amount of change and I think it’s a group that can handle that. We can play a lot of different ways and trying to add to that even now in January, they’re out of school, so you can kind of stretch them a little bit, but I think our group can handle anything. I say that with full confidence.”

Harvard, along with Boston College, Northeastern and Boston University, will battle it out for a chance at raising a Beanpot title at TD Garden.

