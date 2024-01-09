With the 2024 Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot nearing, the defending champion Northeastern Huskies are well aware that fellow competing programs will be coming for them at the start of the tournament.

Northeastern is fresh off its Beanpot victory over Boston College last year, and can’t escape the implications of returning with bragging rights. The Huskies will once again compete with Boston College, Boston University and Harvard in search of a second straight title, but it won’t be easy.

“I think we always have a target on our back. But yeah, being the reigning champs, obviously that makes the target a little bigger,” Northeastern head coach Dave Flint told NESN.com. “Everybody wants to beat us, I tell the team that all the time, whether it’s Beanpot or not. The thing with the Beanpot versus a regular season game is I don’t have to do a lot of motivating to get the team fired up for it. They’re ready to go in, and they know what’s at stake.”

Boston College enters a clean slate losers in back-to-back title contests, poised for a redemption run following a nail-biting 2-1 loss that held off the Eagles from reaching the mountaintop last season.

Northeastern goalie Gwenyth Phillips, the centerpiece behind that Huskies-Eagles final showdown, co-signed Flint’s assessment, highlighting the level of competition being boosted this go-around.

“Coach Flint always says every team always plays us like it’s their final game and I think that’s true to some extent,” Phillips told NESN.com. “And then this year, I think Hockey East has been even more competitive, so I think the Beanpot anyone can win. I think going in two years behind us reigning champs, there’s definitely a target on our back and it just gets bigger and brighter this year with all the stakes.”

The journey to championship glory begins on Jan. 16 when Boston University and Boston College square off for a title rematch before Northeastern and Harvard meet.