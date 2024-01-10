Evolution Of Women’s Beanpot Stirs Up Emotions For Past, Present Participants

BOSTON — Reagan Rust vividly recalls her senior run in the Beanpot.

Rust, a former captain of the Boston University Terriers who now serves as an assistant coach of the women’s hockey team, remembers her teammates desperately wanting a championship hat to validate the program’s overtime victory against Harvard in the Beanpot final. She remembers wishing it was marketed better by the four universities, too.

“We complained so much,” Rust told NESN.com with a smirk.

Rust’s recollections indicate how the Women’s Beanpot has evolved entering its 45th edition.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, women’s hockey programs from Northeastern University, Boston College, Harvard and Boston University will conclude the battle for Boston at TD Garden. It marks the first time in Women’s Beanpot history the consolation and championship games will be played at the home of the Boston Bruins. It also is the first time the Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot has had a title sponsor.

Rust said she’s seen the universities and athletic departments heighten their marketing efforts, as well. Students have been sent emails and posters have been plastered all over campus.

She’s thrilled to see it.

“I was just tearing up over there and I was tearing up yesterday at the (PWHL) game as well,” said Rust, who graduated from BU in 2019. “Now, they’re getting hats. And now they’re getting to the TD Garden, they’re doing interviews. It’s actually incredible to see and that’s why it’s like, I just got really emotional thinking about how far it’s come even in four years. The respect that has been put on the women’s game finally, it’s really cool to see.”

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s now a space for people to tell their stories, and to be able to show who we are outside of hockey has been really cool.”

Rust isn’t the only one happy to see the direction the Women’s Beanpot is headed.

Boston College coach Katie Crowley has been at the forefront. Currently in her 16th season as the Eagles women’s hockey coach, Crowley is among those who pushed to get women’s players the same experience as men’s players. Adding the TD Garden atmosphere to the mix is a huge win, Crowley says.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re all really obviously excited about it, and you get to showcase your sport and the Garden,” Crowley told NESN.com. “It really can’t get any better than that. We’ve been pushing for it and pushing for it for a couple of years now, but to see it come to fruition, it’s just really exciting.

“They watched the Bruins, they go to the men’s Beanpot, they go see Celtics games. They’re in the Garden,” Crowley said in reference to the women’s players. “To be able to play there is going to be a real cool experience for them.”

Harvard freshman Kaley MacDonald might be stepping onto the ice for her first Beanpot experience, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t familiar with the tournament.

MacDonald, a native of Walpole, Mass., recalled watching the tournament with her high school teammates when she attended Deerfield Academy. She recalled having one specific thought.

Story continues below advertisement

“It just shows how much the game has grown over time,” the first-year defender told NESN.com. “I remember watching and thinking like, ‘Why don’t the girls get to play at TD Garden?’ It’s just super special. And it shows right now the super pivotal point in women’s hockey, as we see the PWHL starting up and their games are being sold out. So it’s just a super cool moment to be a part of.”

Harvard will host the first-round of the Women’s Beanpot on Jan. 16. Boston University will take on Boston College in the opener at 4 p.m. ET while the defending champion Huskies of Northeastern take on the Crimson in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m. The winners of those two games will drop the puck in the Beanpot Final at TD Garden on Jan. 23.

Make sure to read all of NESN.com’s Women’s Beanpot coverage leading up to the tournament here. NESN will air both first-round matchups ahead of the consolation and championship games. For more information on Women’s Beanpot Final tickets, click here.