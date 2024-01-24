Celtics star Jaylen Brown dropping Luka Doncic to the floor with a behind-the-back dribble before knocking down a mid-range jumper in Boston’s 119-110 road win on Monday night was worthy of a highlight reel.

But Brown, who outplayed Doncic on the night by scoring 34 points on 13-for-22 shooting from the floor, saw it as a pretty mundane play.

“Just being aggressive. That’s all it was,” Brown told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “It’s basketball. Get in-between the lines a lot of stuff happens. Credit to him for attempting to play some sort of defense. But it was just me being aggressive, that was it. You can be on the other side of that at any point. It was just a good play.”

It was a buzzworthy moment for Brown, especially since it came against one of the league’s brightest stars, but the play gained even more attraction for what occurred right after it.

The Mavericks showed Brown besting Doncic on their jumbotron, much to the dismay of Dallas players. According to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, both Tim Hardaway and Markieff Morris took exception to the replay being displayed for those at American Airlines Center and voiced their frustration on the court about it.

Brown said he was unaware that the Mavericks showed the replay on their video board and was shocked that they did such a thing.

“Here? Nah, I didn’t notice that,” Brown said. “That’s crazy. Somebody needs to get fired if they did that.”

While some members of the Mavericks were upset by what happened with the jumbotron, Doncic didn’t seem bothered by it.

“I saw that video,” Doncic told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jay King. “I can’t lie that was really nice.”