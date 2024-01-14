Where Matt Ryan Stands On Bill Belichick Possibly Joining Falcons

As Bill Belichick closes the door after an unparalleled 24-year-long run with the New England Patriots, the 71-year-old is now free to sign anywhere.

With speculation a guarantee until Belichick makes his next move, very few teams can be ruled out, right? Even if that team happens to be the one that bowed to Belichick and the Patriots after taking an infamous 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI — marking an all-time low point in Atlanta sports history.

“There’s a lot of baggage that comes with that because of what happened in the Super Bowl (seven years ago). It’s an awkward thing,” ex-Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan explained Sunday on NBC’s “NFL Today.” “… They’re built to win now, they really are. The defense plays good football. They’ve got an excellent offensive line, good skilled positions. But they’ve got to figure out the quarterback.

“I think Bill Belichick makes sense if they get a veteran guy. I think if you’re drafting young, I think you go with a younger coach, somebody that’s gonna be there younger. But if you’re gonna take a veteran guy, I think he makes sense in Atlanta.”

Story continues below advertisement

The move from New England to Atlanta might not be as difficult to imagine as was the case a few years ago.

Belichick has already been linked to the Falcons, who finished third in the NFC East with a 7-10 regular season record. Atlanta is on the hunt for its next head coach after hiring a total of five under current team owner Arthur Banks’ tenure — Banks bought the Falcons in 2002.

Like the Patriots, the Falcons have some much-due roster improvement before embarking on their 2024-25 season. Whether or not Atlanta would entrust Belichick to patrol that lead, considering how the post-Tom Brady years in New England unfolded, remains a mystery.

Atlanta struggled under quarterback Desmond Ridder, though since parting ways with Brady in 2019, Belichick hasn’t found any stability in joining forces with a contending-caliber QB1 — resulting in three playoff misses in the last four seasons under Belichick.