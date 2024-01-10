It’s nearly as hard to envision Bill Belichick in a Falcons hoodie as it was picturing Tom Brady in a Buccaneers uniform.

But Brady’s move to Tampa Bay proved any weirdness is possible in the NFL. And now, the idea of Belichick heading to Atlanta is gaining traction.

Multiple recent reports indicate the Falcons are interested in pursuing Belichick if he’s fired by the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Wednesday corroborated those rumors while offering insight into how Belichick might feel about joining the Falcons.

“I have been told (the Falcons) will have strong interest in Bill Belichick if, as most seem to expect, he and the Patriots part ways,” Graziano wrote. “I’ve also been told people close to Belichick believe it would be a good fit for him. It’s a strong roster that, yes, needs to figure out the quarterback position. It’s in a relatively calm market where he could be all about the football. And he’d have a team owner who doesn’t meddle in day-to-day affairs. Interesting idea, should Belichick and the Patriots split here in the next couple of days.”

In the same piece, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said he had the same “sense” about Belichick and the Falcons.

Belichick remained the Patriots’ head coach as of late Wednesday morning. However, multiple reports suggest his New England exit is a foregone conclusion.

If Belichick leaves, at least one report claims there’s “mutual interest” between the Patriots and Mike Vrabel, who was fired by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.