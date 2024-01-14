Have you heard about free-agent head coach Bill Belichick being linked to Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys?

If you hadn’t heard about the speculation before Cowboys-Packers on Sunday afternoon, well, you probably did before the first quarter concluded at AT&T Stadium.

Just about everyone took to social media and said Belichick would be replacing McCarthy in short-order. McCarthy and the Cowboys, who won the NFC East and earned the No. 2 seed in the conference playoffs, got absolutely pantsed by the Packers in the first half. Green Bay led 20-0 with 3:23 left in the first half.

The response was predictable:

Live from Dallas pic.twitter.com/AtB1BXmTrP — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 14, 2024

Bill Belichick scheduling his flight to Dallas.pic.twitter.com/23tV07h1SO — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) January 14, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: bill belichick arrives at at&t stadium where he’ll be announced as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys at halftime pic.twitter.com/imu6dHb9Wz — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) January 14, 2024

Anyone else think Mike McCarthy will be fired at halftime and replaced with Bill Belichick? — Pat Imig (@patrickimig) January 14, 2024

Could this be the game that brings Bill Belichick to Dallas? 👀 — Jeff Haseley (@JeffHaseley) January 14, 2024

Jerry jones probably on the phone with Bill Belichick right now 😭😭 — Drew (@phillydrew0) January 14, 2024

Jerry Jones calling Belichick at halftime — Ray Reese (@RreeseCantSpeel) January 14, 2024

Allow me to be the first to congratulate Bill Belichick on being the next coach of the Dallas Cowboys! — LOLerskates (@UnionizeTesla) January 14, 2024

Dallas is down 14-0 and X/Twitter already has scheduled Bill Belichick's introductory press conference at AT&T Stadium — Jim Vasil (@JimVasilTV) January 14, 2024

It’s not just those on X, formerly known as Twitter, who are predicting Belichick to the Cowboys, though.

Before the playoff contest, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote why Belichick would make sense for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. There are legitimate reporters who said much of the same, like ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who noted the Cowboys’ playoff run will determine McCarthy’s future.