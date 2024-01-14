Have you heard about free-agent head coach Bill Belichick being linked to Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys?
If you hadn’t heard about the speculation before Cowboys-Packers on Sunday afternoon, well, you probably did before the first quarter concluded at AT&T Stadium.
Just about everyone took to social media and said Belichick would be replacing McCarthy in short-order. McCarthy and the Cowboys, who won the NFC East and earned the No. 2 seed in the conference playoffs, got absolutely pantsed by the Packers in the first half. Green Bay led 20-0 with 3:23 left in the first half.
The response was predictable:
Story continues below advertisement
It’s not just those on X, formerly known as Twitter, who are predicting Belichick to the Cowboys, though.
Before the playoff contest, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote why Belichick would make sense for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. There are legitimate reporters who said much of the same, like ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who noted the Cowboys’ playoff run will determine McCarthy’s future.
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images