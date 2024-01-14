Asante Samuel Calls Out Tom Brady After Bill Belichick’s Departure

Tom Brady waxed poetic about Bill Belichick’s greatness after the legendary head coach and the Patriots went their separate ways Thursday.

This kept up with a theme for Brady, who has had nothing but positive things to say about Belichick since the two split up in March 2020. And that doesn’t sit well with Asante Samuel.

You’re not going to find many bigger Belichick haters than Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his NFL career in New England. The former cornerback had a front-row seat to the Belichick-Brady dynamic at the height of the Patriots dynasty, and he wants the latter to be more transparent about how things went down in Foxboro, Mass.

“Tom Brady, I’m tired of all this positive (expletive) I keep hearing from you,” Samuel posted to X on Friday. “Be real Hommie. People want to hear the truth about (expletive)… the good and the bad.”

Brady all but surely never will talk badly about Belichick publicly. The seven-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t have anything to gain from it, and he clearly has a great deal of admiration and respect for his former coach.

And Brady seemingly has offered some truth about the bad that Samuel mentioned, just not directly. Members of Brady’s camp were cited several times in a recent ESPN column that highlighted the rocky road the pillars of the Patriots dynasty traveled en route to six Lombardi Trophies.

So, if Samuel is holding out hope for some sort of tell-all from Brady, he probably shouldn’t hold his breath.