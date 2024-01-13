The Patriots didn’t waste time Friday when they hired Jerod Mayo as head coach, and his impact on the team could have a larger impact on New England.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Thursday agreed to “mutually” part ways after the team’s worst season in three decades. Mayo’s contract reportedly included a succession plan, which was why New England was able to fast-track him to make him the Patriots’ 15th head coach in franchise history and the first Black head coach in franchise history.

NESN’s Travis Thomas reacted to the news on “Lunch Line” and how a historic week for the franchise was handled by Kraft.

“I love the move, first Black head coach in franchise history. It’s fantastic,” Thomas told NESN’s George Balekji. “I covered a team (Washington Commanders) with horrible ownership for a long time. I think this is a testament to Robert Kraft. First with how he handled Bill Belichick and his exit and even Tom Brady to a certain extent — how he handled the end of the dynasty.

Story continues below advertisement

“Then I love this move. Obviously, he was an heir apparent. He was loyal to him. He gave him a contract extension, which at the time we all said, “OK, this means he’s the guy when it’s over for Bill. We didn’t think it would happen as fast as it did, but here we are. And I think everything was handled the right way by Robert Kraft and the ownership of the Patriots as far as the region is considered.”

The Boston area has a long history of racial inequality highlighted by multiple studies and reports of the racial wealth gap in the region. Thomas explained how Mayo’s hire is “bigger than football.”

“When I got the job here at NESN, I had two different reactions,” Thomas said. “My white friends were like, ‘Congratulations, you earned it. They will love you in that region because you’re passionate about sports. They love their team.’ My Black friends and family said, ‘You earned it, congratulations. You’re gonna crush it, be careful.’ And we understand the racial history in this region.

“When you give Mayo this job, it’s bigger than football because first of all, the representation of what he is and what he will do here represents possibility for those watching out there. And to take it a step further, which I feel the same way, it changes the future of the region. It doesn’t change the history, but it starts to help change the mentality, and the optics of the region and the race relations. …”

Story continues below advertisement

Mayo will be introduced as head coach at noon ET on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. NESN’s “Lunch Line” can be watched weekdays at 1 p.m.