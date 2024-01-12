Jerod Mayo went from being a franchise linebacker for the Patriots to a rising star on their coaching staff.

Could Dont’a Hightower follow in his footsteps?

With Mayo now installed as New England’s head coach, it’s worth revisiting comments he made last April about Hightower. Mayo specifically was asked whether Hightower would make for a good coach.

“I think Hightower would be a phenomenal coach,” Mayo said. “So, we’ll see. When I get a chance to run my own ship, I’ll try to recruit him.”

A video of Mayo delivering his answer drew an interesting reaction from Hightower, who officially retired last spring.

Whether Mayo actually will follow through on that claim is anyone’s guess.

Furthermore, we have no idea what the future holds for other defensive assistants still on the staff. Will linebackers coach Steve Belichick follow his dad to a new destination? Will defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington be promoted to defensive coordinator?

Those questions remain unanswered. But if a spot opens on the staff, specifically a linebackers coach vacancy, Hightower could be a fascinating candidate.