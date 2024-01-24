Women’s Beanpot Notes: Northeastern Ends ‘Truly Amazing’ Night On High Note

BOSTON — The Northeastern Huskies played a major part in a history-making night during the 2024 Women’s Beanpot at TD Garden on Tuesday.

For starters, the Huskies defended their Beanpot title by notching their 19th all-time tournament championship with a 2-1 overtime win over the Boston University Terriers. With a record-setting attendance filling the seats at the home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics, Northeastern and BU went head-to-head to give those watching a matchup that lived up to the hype — and even that might be an understatement.

The Huskies rode a slim 1-0 lead into the final period of regulation, but a game-tying goal from Terriers forward Catherine Foulem with less than a minute remaining sent the crowd into a frenzy and the game into overtime. Northeastern made up for coughing up the lead and climbed back to cross the finish line, courtesy of a game-winning goal from Huskies points leader Skylar Irving, who also scored in regulation and was named Beanpot MVP.

“I think it’s honestly truly amazing just seeing that it being here at the Garden — like, first off, it’s historic that we were able to play here and all the hard work that has gone into us being able to play at the Garden,” Irving said postgame. “I just think it’s an extra special moment and it’s something that I’m definitely going to treasure for the rest of my life.”

During the semifinals at Harvard University’s Bright-Landry Hockey Center, Northeastern head coach Dave Flint was stunned at the crowd turnout which made the away contest feel like a home game. This time, playing in front of a packed TD Garden crowd — for the first time in tournament history — Flint was even more thankful for an even more eye-popping outcome of support.

“Credit to all the fans that came out, and a thank you to all the people for putting in the hard work to promote this event and making such a special memory for all our student-athletes,” Flint said.

The Huskies improved to a perfect 4-0 this season against Boston University.

Here are more notes from Tuesday night’s consolation and championship games:

— The recorded attendance for the 45th Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot was 10,633 fans, marking a historic record for any women’s hockey game ever played in New England.

“It was incredible, and like I said, to have a shoot out, it felt like the lower bowl was full by the time we had that shootout going and it was loud,” Harvard head coach Laura Bellamy said. “… Just such great support for women’s hockey and to be part of such a historic night is really special for us. We’re really grateful to be a part of this. Happy to be the winners, but I feel the real winner here is women’s hockey.”

— Harvard defeated Boston College in the consolation matchup, taking a shootout victory after a 2-2 tie to avoid a winless run in the tournament.

Crimson right wing Gabi Davidson Adams sealed Harvard’s third-place finish with a game-ending shootout score to break the deadlock and put an end to a thrilling battle with the Eagles.

— Northeastern and BU have met just three times in the championship in Beanpot history, and each time has resulted in a Huskies overtime victory.

— Huskies fifth-year goalie Gwyneth Phillips also went back-to-back, winning the Bertagna Award, given to the tournament’s goalie, for the second straight year after making 23 saves.

“That kind of speaks volumes for our team. To let in a tying goal with less than a minute left on a 6-on-5 and then to not let that deter us and give (Irving) a big score in the opening minute of overtime is huge,” Phillips said.

— Northeastern improved their 2023-24 record to 16-9-1 while the Terriers dropped to 11-11-3 on their season.