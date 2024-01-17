Women’s Beanpot Notes: Northeastern Defense Flexed In Semifinal Round

BOSTON — The Northeastern Huskies are heading back to familiar territory, securing a spot in the 45th Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot title game with a chance to go back-to-back.

Both the Huskies and Crimson entered Tuesday night’s semifinal battle with a clean slate, and in deja vu fashion, Northeastern flexed its dominant defensive unit. Although, it didn’t require a top-notch performance from veteran goaltender Gwyneth Phillips this time around.

Instead, Northeastern banded together and made it nearly impossible for Harvard to show any life, offensively.

The Crimson were held to just nine shots on goal throughout regulation, including just one shot in the third period — all while the Huskies rode a 1-0 lead from the first period on, which proved to be enough to completely shutdown Harvard.

“I think we’re still trying to find some consistency in our play, but I feel like its way better than it was in the beginning of the year,” Huskies head coach Dave Flint said following Northeastern’s 1-0 victory over Harvard. “I don’t know if I’m ever totally happy with how we’re playing, but tonight was a good step in the right direction and we can go back to the defensive part of it. That’s always a point of emphasis for me.”

Harvard was the only team of the four total with home-ice advantage, but in the opening seconds right before puck drop, Northeastern took over. The Huskies crowd overpowered the Crimson fans in attendance, making for a home-like atmosphere at Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

That played a factor and caught the attention of Northeastern’s side from the very get-go.

“Just having them in the stands is very special,” Huskies defenseman Megan Carter said. “Making that feel like a home game is something that not a lot of schools can say (they have), but a lot of us went over there and tapped the glass to show our appreciation. We just loved having them and they’re really an extension of our team.”

Out-shooting Harvard, 39-9, and giving Phillips a breather was the winning formula for Northeastern. But the job isn’t finished just yet as Boston University still stands in the way of the Huskies hoisting a Beanpot title for the second year in a row.

The Terriers were the first to secure their spot in the Beanpot championship, undergoing a much more difficult — and thrilling — battle with Boston College.

Coming off back-to-back title game losses, the Eagles were eager to get another chance at redemption in the final stage — and it was evident. Trailing Boston University, 3-2, with less than two minutes left, Boston College forward Katue Pyne pitched in with a very clutch and very timely equalizer to send the game into overtime and then a shootout.

That added to an already nail-bitter between both sides, but also ended Boston College’s comeback bid in heartbreaking fashion.

First-year Terriers forward Lilli Welcke put the Eagles to rest, further flexing a solid tandem with her sister and teammate Luisa Welcke.

“I think we just created a good chemistry just from playing so long with each other and making each other better at practice,” Welcke said. “I think that’s where our chemistry comes from.”

Here are more notes from the opening round of the women’s Beanpot:

— The Huskies and Terriers will square off in the Beanpot championship game next Tuesday at TD Garden (for the first time). Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of the Eagles-Crimson consolation game set for 5 p.m.

Both games will be aired live on NESN.

— Northeastern has previously defeated Boston University on three ocassions already this season, however, the Huskies aren’t taking that into consideration whatsoever.

“I think the mentality is just that records don’t matter,” Carter explained. “We may have beat them three times, but it really doesn’t matter when we play them next week because everyone is going to bring their A-game and we can see a totally different hockey team just in terms of the compete level.”

— Harvard dropped to a brutal 3-15-1 on its season, despite getting an elite 39-save performance from goalie Alex Pellicci, who kept the Crimson within striking distance throughout the night.

— Boston College had notable offensive momentum, out-scoring opponents, 13-3, through its previous three wins, but just fell short of a third straight title contest appearance.

“Great hockey game. I hope it showed as well as it seems for us,” Eagles head coach Katie Crowley said. “Back and forth, everyone had chances. … Just a fun hockey game to be a part of.”

— Boston University will aim for its first Beanpot title since 2019.