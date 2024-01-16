Women’s Beanpot Wrap: BU Holds Off BC In Nail-Biting Semifinal Battle

BOSTON — Boston University secured a date in the Beanpot final after defeating Boston College, 4-3 in a shootout, on Tuesday night in the semifinal round at Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

The Terriers improved their record to 10-10-2 while the Eagles dropped to 12-8-2 on their campaign.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston College and Boston University wasted no time exchanging blows in the opening period, taking a 2-2 tie into the night’s first intermission.

Story continues below advertisement

From that point forward, both teams tightened up their defenses. Boston College, with a chance at a third consecutive trip to the Beanpot championship, averted a handful of nail-biting scoring chances from the Terriers to prevent Boston University from seizing a go-ahead score.

The Eagles, fresh off outscoring opponents, 13-3, in their last three wins, couldn’t find the net early in the second and third while the Terriers didn’t fail to capitalize on the wide-open window. Boston University’s goal leader Lacey Martin broke the 2-2 tie, netting the game-decider early in the third period to give Terriers goalie Callie Shanahan some breathing room.

Boston College struggled to respond, despite having over 18 minutes remaining in the period, piling up penalties. That was until forward Katue Pyne delivered in the clutch, supplying the equalizer with 1:34 left — flipping the script at just the right time and sending the thriller into an eventual shootout.

There, forward Lilli Welcke pushed the Terriers past the finish line with the game-winner as Boston University advances to the winner-take-all contest for the first time since 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Welcke netted the biggest shot of the night, after back-to-back missed shootout attempts from both sides.

Lilli Welcke and Callie Shanahan send the Terriers to the Women's Beanpot Championship! @TerrierWHockey pic.twitter.com/fXzfl6gDkf — NESN (@NESN) January 17, 2024

— Pyne netted a crucial game-tying goal just before the end of regulation to save Boston College from an early tournament loss. She also increased her goal total to nine.

— Eagles forward Caroline Coffredo netted her eighth goal of the season to climb up to third in the team’s leaderboard and give Boston College new life with a 2-2 tie to end the first period.

Story continues below advertisement

Goffredo wasted nooooo time pic.twitter.com/oSPL0IEYQu — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) January 16, 2024

UP NEXT

Boston University advances to the 2024 Dunkin’ Beanpot final, matched up against the winner of the Harvard-Northeastern semifinal contest. Puck drop for that game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch the action live on NESN.

Boston College will partake in the consolation game, also at TD Garden, against the loser of Harvard-Northeastern, with puck drop set for 5 p.m. ahead of the Beanpot championship.