Women’s Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern Makes Easy Work Of Harvard

BOSTON — Northeastern defeated Harvard, 1-0, in the semifinal round of the 2024 Women’s Beanpot, securing a second straight championship appearance on Tuesday night at Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

The Huskies improved their record to 14-9-1 while the Crimson dropped to 3-15-1 on their season.

full box score

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Northeastern picked up right where it left off.

In the first period, the Huskies came out the gate aiming to apply pressure, which they did, recording 11 shots on goal to Harvard’s four — which became a 39-9 diffence by the end of regulation. With that, Northeastern set its defensive tone, which was even easier with Gwynth Phillips guarding the net.

Phillips, who entered the tournament with a .954 save percentage, was dynamite during Northeastern’s title run last year, winning the Bertagna Award as the tournament’s top goaltender. But it wouldn’t take replicating last season’s performance to put Harvard away.

The scoring chances, which came in bunches for the Huskies, was more than enough to put to rest any chances of the Crimson mustering some desperately-needed offensive spark. That made the night much easier for both sides of the ice for Northeastern — and it paid off.

Even trailing the Huskies by just a single goal entering the third period, the Crimson had no response, allowing Northeastern toward yet another appearance in the final.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Northeastern forward Taze Thompson scored the game’s lone goal, which turned into the eventual decider. Thompson’s ninth goal of the season puts her just one shy of the team lead.

A Taze Thompson special. pic.twitter.com/9Hwb1NTd2U — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) January 17, 2024

— Phillips had a relatively easy night of work, keeping Harvard scoreless all throughout regulation, racking up nine saves in the win.

— Harvard’s Alex Pellicci gave the Crimson plenty of opportunity to claw back, totaling an elite 39 saves to keep the scoring deficit at just one following the first period.

UP NEXT

Northeastern will next match up with Boston University for a shot at the Beanpot championship next Tuesday. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action live on NESN.

Meanwhile, Harvard and Boston College will play the consultation game at TD Garden, set for 5 p.m., which will also be aired on NESN.