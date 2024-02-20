Austin Cindric Calls Out Corey LaJoie For Late Wreck At Daytona 500

There was some late-race drama at the 66th running of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

William Byron took the win under caution after Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric crashed just as the final lap was set to begin. But Cindric wasn’t upset with Chastain about the wreck and losing a chance to win NASCAR’s biggest race.

Instead, it was Corey LaJoie who drew the ire of Cindric. Cindric called out LaJoie following the race and blamed him for the crash.

“Corey finished fourth. So, congrats,” Cindric said sarcastically, per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “He tried to fit a car where there wasn’t a car and just continued to push through my left rear until I wrecked. I understand trying to shuck me out because I wasn’t probably in the best spot possible coming into the white. But yeah, I’m at the care center and I don’t even know where I finished.”

Cindric ended up placing 22nd, which was far behind LaJoie. LaJoie responded to Cindric’s comments and didn’t have an ounce of remorse for the Team Penske Ford driver.

“It’s the last lap. I’ve seen him do a lot of dumb things, too, and we’re not friends,” LaJoie said,per Pockrass. “So, that’s that.”