Former Celtics guard Marcus Smart made his first trip back to Boston on Sunday since being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason.

Smart spent nine memorable seasons with the Celtics after the franchise selected him sixth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. The 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year formed quite a connection to the city and Celtics fans with the all-out hustle and toughness he routinely played with, often being referred to as the heart and soul of the team.

The Celtics got a chance to thank Smart for his contributions during his tenure with the organization by playing a tribute video to him midway through the first quarter in the game against the Grizzlies. You can watch the must-see video here, courtesy of NBC Sports Boston.

Marcus Smart poured his blood, sweat and tears into the Celtics' franchise



Emotions were high during his tribute video during for his return pic.twitter.com/sIxtWGUYbS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 4, 2024

Those in attendance along with several members of the Celtics gave Smart a standing ovation. Celtics star Jayson Tatum tried to pump up the crowd even more to keep their cheering going for Smart, who clearly appreciated the gesture from the organization and the fans. Celtics fans also chanted “We love Marcus,” following the video.

The Celtics also honored Smart as the game’s “Hero Among Us” recipient for the charitable work he did in Boston through his YounGameChanger Foundation.

“It will be a big honor for me,” Smart told reporters prior to the game, per CLNS Media. “I pride myself on being more than just a basketball player, and I think being here in this city of Boston has really opened that field for me to really show who I am as a person. I think the things I do off the court really show that and to be honored (with that) prestige award here, will definitely be an honor to me.”