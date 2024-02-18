Daytona 500 Postponed, Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather

NASCAR fans will have to wait one more day for the latest running of the Great American Race.

The Daytona 500 has been postponed due to inclement weather in Central Florida on Sunday. NASCAR’s historic season opener now is set for Monday, with the green flag scheduled to wave at 4 p.m. ET. More rain is expected in Daytona Beach on Monday morning, but the precipitation is forecasted to give way to overcast skies in the afternoon.

The postponement also set the stage for some history at one of auto racing’s most legendary tracks. With the NASCAR Xfinity Series race set for 11 a.m. ET, Daytona International Speedway is in line to host a Monday doubleheader for the first time.

FS1 will carry the broadcast of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, while FOX will air the Daytona 500. Joey Logano owns the pole position, but he’s a shade behind Denny Hamlin for the betting favorite to claim the checkered flag.