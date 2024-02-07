Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams had to have known he would catch some shots when he asked those on social media to caption a photo of himself with a very strange look on his face.

But Williams probably didn’t expect to get roasted by one of his former Boston Celtics coaches.

Evan Turner, who was an assistant under Brad Stevens during the 2020-21 season and also played two seasons with the Celtics, razzed Williams about the Mavericks potentially dealing him before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

“When the rumor report says your team is looking for a 3 man at the deadline but that’s your position,” Turner posted on the X platform.

"When the rumor report says your team is looking for a 3 man at the deadline but that's your position.." https://t.co/iGmRa7cDcB — Evan Turner (@thekidet) February 7, 2024

Williams found himself in trade rumors this week even though he just signed a four-year, $53.3 million deal with the Mavericks. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Mavericks have discussed the possibility of swapping Williams for Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr.

It’s surprising that Williams’ time with Dallas might not even last a full season. The 25-year-old got a sizable financial commitment from the Mavericks this offseason but has struggled to find consistency as he shuffles back and forth from a starting role and coming off the bench. Williams is averaging just 6.6 points on 39.6% shooting from the field to go along with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game since the new year.

The Mavericks obviously feel they aren’t getting what they paid for and could quickly move on from Williams. If Dallas does pull the trigger on trading Williams by Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline, he could have that same surprised look on his face again, but probably won’t be looking for social media to chime in on it.