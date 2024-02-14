Jrue Holiday Will Shame Jaylen Brown If Celtics Star ‘Stinks’ Up Dunk Contest

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown certainly is taking a risk participating in the NBA’s Dunk Contest for the first time this weekend.

Brown isn’t exactly known for his dunking skills, but is without a doubt the biggest name competing in an event that features a lackluster group of players, including two G Leaguers.

All eyes will be on Brown and if he comes up short at the Dunk Contest, one of his Celtics teammates won’t be afraid to let him hear it.

“I told him if he stinks, then I’m going to repost it,” Holiday told reporters following Boston’s 118-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday night, per NBC Sports Boston. “How embarrassed I’m going to be.”

Holiday was joking, but the veteran guard will give Brown a good-natured ribbing if he falls flat on his face at the event.

But Brown also has the support of Holiday, who like his other Celtics teammates respects Brown for not taking the night off and is eager to see what dunks he can cook up during the competition.

“I’m excited for him,” Holiday said. “Obviously, I know that, especially with the Dunk Contest, especially the big-name guys, All-Star break is a time to rest and kind of regain your mental strength. But I think to go out there and do the dunk contest is big. And again, a big name like JB, who’s super athletic, and you see the dunks he does in-game, I’m excited to see him.”

The Dunk Contest will take place Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.