Justin Turner Reflects On Red Sox Tenure After Joining Blue Jays

Justin Turner left the Red Sox with nothing but fond memories.

After a very successful nine-year run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Turner latched on with Boston last year and immediately meshed with the city and the organization. The veteran infielder put together a very solid 2023 campaign, including a career-high 96 RBIs, and was one of the Red Sox’s most valuable players in terms of his contributions on and off the diamond.

Turner’s Boston tenure ultimately was limited to one season, as he joined the Toronto Blue Jays last week after opting out of his Red Sox contract back in November. Speaking with the media of his new team, Turner looked back on his short but memorable time in Boston.

“It was a blast, it was really special to put on that uniform, get to play in Fenway,” Turner told reporters, per Boston.com. “We loved it. We enjoyed every minute of it. I don’t have a bad thing to say about the city of Boston. It was fantastic.”

Now with an American League East rival, Turner and the Red Sox will see plenty of each other in the upcoming season. Boston and Toronto are slated for 13 head-to-head matchups in 2024, with the first series set for mid-June at Rogers Centre.