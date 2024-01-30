MLB Rumors: Why Blue Jays Wanted Ex-Red Sox Justin Turner

Justin Turner is in the twilight years of his playing career, but the Blue Jays still believe the 39-year-old can help the club in a variety of ways.

Turner on Tuesday reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with Toronto. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who was the first to report the pact, explained why the Blue Jays coveted the veteran infielder who is coming off a solid 2023 season with the Boston Red Sox.

“They wanted to get a veteran leader on and off the field. All of us know that is Justin Turner in every way,” Morosi said on “Hot Stove.” “He’s also someone who is relatively platoon-split neutral. He’s been able to certainly hit right-handed pitching very well during the course of his career. There’s the belief that, with the Jays, he will have a tremendous impact on some of their younger players. Certainly, Vlad (Guerrero Jr.) and Bo (Bichette) as they near some really crucial years of their careers as they approach free agency after 2025.”

Morosi added: “They’re trying to get collectively better, a little bit more comprehensive and balanced and lower the strikeout rate. That was a huge concern for them late last season. Turner, as we know, one of the best bat-to-ball guys in the major leagues.”

Should Turner live up to those expectations, it could prove troubling for his former team. The Red Sox and the Blue Jays are scheduled to square off 13 times in the 2024 season.