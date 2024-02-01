MLB Insider Predicts Red Sox Will Sign This Veteran Slugger

Could a power hitter with a World Series MVP award on his Major League Baseball résumé end up with the Red Sox this winter?

Bob Nightengale sees it happening.

In a column published Thursday morning, USA Today tasked its MLB writers and editors to predict the landing spots of the most notable remaining free agents. Nightengale, a longtime league insider, projected Boston to make a splash in the form of a Jorge Soler signing.

“The Red Sox have been relatively quiet all winter (with the only noise being the fanbase screaming for action) but the unrest should at least be momentarily subdued with a Soler signing,” Nightengale wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

In a Bleacher Report livestream Wednesday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted he “wasn’t ruling out” the possibility of Soler taking his talents to Boston. The same went for former Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez, who is coming off an All-Star season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The middle of Boston’s lineup could use some thump, as Justin Turner recently left to join the rival Toronto Blue Jays and it’s unclear if Adam Duvall will return in 2024. So if Craig Breslow and company bring in Soler — or Martinez, for that matter — it would be a move that addresses a clear need for the club.