The Red Sox could use a big bat, and one Major League Baseball insider could see that void being filled by a former Boston star.

During a Bleacher Report livestream earlier this week, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman relayed his belief that Chaim Bloom and company are “still working” on crafting the roster. Heyman went on to state he’s not ruling out the Red Sox in the veteran power hitter market, specifically for the likes of J.D. Martinez and Jorge Soler.

Martinez, of course, played five seasons in Boston before his 2023 All-Star campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The longtime slugger was excellent when he called Fenway Park home, earning All-Star nods in four of those five seasons and helping the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018.

But while there might be a fit for Martinez in Boston, recent events suggest a reunion isn’t very likely. The Red Sox seemingly weren’t in contention to re-sign Justin Turner, who recently joined the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $13 million deal. Turner provided offensive production similar to Martinez’s last season and also provided infield depth and tremendous leadership.

If Boston wasn’t keen on doing what it took to retain Turner, Martinez might be off the table as well.