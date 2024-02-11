New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski didn’t channel his inner Adam Vinatieri at Super Bowl LVIII.

Instead, the future Hall of fame tight end looked more like Chad Ryland.

Gronkowski sought redemption in his “Kick of Destiny” presented by FanDuel after missing a 25-yard field goal attempt at least year’s Super Bowl. The 34-year-old lined up from the same yardage amount Sunday, but yet again couldn’t get the ball to go through the uprights.

Gronkowski had plenty of leg on his kick, but watched the ball sail wide right. You can watch Gronkowski miss his attempt here:

If the 34-year-old Gronkowski was planning any sort of NFL comeback, he sure won’t be auditioning for a kicker, something the Patriots need after Chad Ryland’s woeful rookie season. Ryland hit just 16-of-25 field goals.

It will be back to the practice field for Gronkowski, who currently works as an analyst for FOX. And perhaps the third time will be the charm for Gronkowski if he looks to kick a field goal at next year’s Super Bowl.