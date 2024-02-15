Patriots Reportedly Hired Veteran Offensive Assistant

The New England Patriots have reportedly hired Brown Bears offensive line coach Michael McCarthy as an offensive assistant, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

McCarthy has served as Brown’s offensive line coach for the past five seasons. Prior to coaching at Brown, McCarthy spent time in the NFL working for the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. He also coached at Tulane, Western Michigan and North Carolina Central before joining the Brown staff.

Jerod Mayo has been focused on building out a proper coaching staff, complete with assistants since he took over the reigns of the New England Patriots in January.

Coaches added to Mayo’s staff include former Buffalo Bills quarterback Alex Van Pelt as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, running backs coach Taylor Embree and Ben McAdoo as a senior offensive assistant.

The Patriots are expected to name the entire coaching staff sometime next week.