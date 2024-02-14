When Patriots Reportedly Plan To Announce Full Coaching Staff

The Patriots’ revamped coaching staff nearly is complete.

New England “likely” will announce its full staff sometime next week, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday. Reiss added that “the majority” of assistants hired by new head coach Jerod Mayo reported for work Tuesday.

Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots typically waited until the summer to reveal coaching titles. So, this early announcement would be a departure from the norm.

The Patriots made a slew of hires over the last two weeks, including at all three coordinator spots. Here are the details of each coaching role, per various reports.

Head coach: Jerod Mayo

Offensive coordinator: Alex Van Pelt

Defensive coordinator: DeMarcus Covington

Special teams coordinator: Jeremy Springer

Senior offensive assistant: Ben McAdoo

Quarterbacks coach: T.C. McCartney

Running backs coach: Taylor Embree

Receivers coach: TBD

Assistant receivers coach: Tiquan Underwood

Offensive line coach: Scott Peters

Offensive line coach: Robert Kugler

Tight ends coach: TBD

Defensive line coach: Jerry Montgomery

Outside linebackers coach: Drew Wilkins

Inside linebackers coach: Dont’a Hightower

Safeties coach: Brian Belichick

Cornerbacks coach: Mike Pellegrino

Special teams assistant coach: TBD

Last weekend, Reiss reported receivers coach Troy Brown had an offer to stay with the Patriots. However, he noted it’s unclear what role Brown would have in 2024. Reiss also reported that offensive line coach Billy Yates’ future in New England remains uncertain.

Follow NESN.com for additional updates on the Patriots coaching staff as they become available.