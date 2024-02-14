When Patriots Reportedly Plan To Announce Full Coaching Staff

The Patriots’ revamped coaching staff nearly is complete.
New England “likely” will announce its full staff sometime next week, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday. Reiss added that “the majority” of assistants hired by new head coach Jerod Mayo reported for work Tuesday.
Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots typically waited until the summer to reveal coaching titles. So, this early announcement would be a departure from the norm.
The Patriots made a slew of hires over the last two weeks, including at all three coordinator spots. Here are the details of each coaching role, per various reports.
Head coach: Jerod Mayo
Offensive coordinator: Alex Van Pelt
Defensive coordinator: DeMarcus Covington
Special teams coordinator: Jeremy Springer
Senior offensive assistant: Ben McAdoo
Quarterbacks coach: T.C. McCartney
Running backs coach: Taylor Embree
Receivers coach: TBD
Assistant receivers coach: Tiquan Underwood
Offensive line coach: Scott Peters
Offensive line coach: Robert Kugler
Tight ends coach: TBD
Defensive line coach: Jerry Montgomery
Outside linebackers coach: Drew Wilkins
Inside linebackers coach: Dont’a Hightower
Safeties coach: Brian Belichick
Cornerbacks coach: Mike Pellegrino
Special teams assistant coach: TBD
Last weekend, Reiss reported receivers coach Troy Brown had an offer to stay with the Patriots. However, he noted it’s unclear what role Brown would have in 2024. Reiss also reported that offensive line coach Billy Yates’ future in New England remains uncertain.
