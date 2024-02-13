The Patriots made another offensive coaching staff hire Tuesday, and this one checks just about all the boxes you could ask for.

He got his start in the NFL coaching under Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid. He also… well, now that we think of it, those are all of the boxes that need to be checked.

New England “plans to hire” Taylor Embree as its new running backs coach, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Embree most recently coached the same position with the New York Jets, and as we mentioned before, has quite the resume.

Embree got his start as a defensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, before moving to the offensive side of the ball as a quality control coach under Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers. He earned the opportunity to coach his own group in 2021, when Robert Saleh hired him on his first staff in New York. He’s coached both tight ends and running backs.

Story continues below advertisement

Embree worked with new Patriots quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney in San Francisco in 2017 and 2018.

The 35-year-old, who played wide receiver at UCLA, comes from a football family. Embree’s father, Jon, is currently the tight ends coach for the Miami Dolphins and was the head coach at Colorado for two seasons. His brother, Connor, currently is an offensive assistant for the Chiefs.

The Patriots’ coaching staff is all but complete, with wide receivers and tight ends seeming to be the only positions left unfilled.