Recently Acquired Pitching Prospect Reacts To Red Sox Trade

The Red Sox made another trade this offseason, and their new pitching prospect is excited to get to work.

Boston on Saturday traded John Schreiber to the Kansas City Royals for right-hander David Sandlin. The deal ended Schreiber’s three-year run with the Red Sox as chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and his staff hope to develop Sandlin into a staring-caliber major leaguer.

The 22-year-old has not played at a level higher than High-A ball, but he amassed a 3.51 ERA in 66 2/3 innings last season with 87 strikeouts and a 1.22 WHIP. He also was part of the Oklahoma Sooners team that finished as College World Series finalists in 2022.

Sandlin posted his first comments after the trade.

“Absolutely nothing but love and thanks to all that I interacted with inside the Royals org,” Sandlin posted on X. “Forever grateful for my time with the org and all the teammates I had this last year and half. Excited for new beginnings and can’t wait to get to work. The goal doesn’t change!”

The right-hander won’t work with the major league roster, and Boston has an open spot on its 40-man roster. It’s expected that Isaiah Campbell, Greg Weissert and Justin Slaten will compete for the open bullpen spot following Schreiber’s departure.