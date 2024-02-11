Sony Michel Takes Petty Jab While Reflecting On Patriots Tenure

Sony Michel will never forget the night he was drafted by the New England Patriots.

It marked the beginning of Michel’s career in the National Football League, a goal he worked so hard to achieve. It also provided the former Georgia running back, who was drafted No. 31 overall in 2018, with his first experience of the Bill Belichick-run organization.

While appearing on “The Money Down Podcast” co-hosted by former Patriots teammate James White, Michel shared a story while reflecting on his first impression of the organization.

“The crazy thing about it, this is so Patriots, right?” Michel said. “So I get drafted, first round. And I’m watching every other first-round (pick), Calvin Ridley get drafted first round, and them boys send a jet, every team send those boys a jet. Everybody got a jet.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not lying, they put me on a Southwest flight. You got to pick your seat, yeah, you pick your seat. So I was just like, ‘Man, I couldn’t even get the experience on the jet.'”

Michel also talked about his experience playing for Belichick, who he called a “solid coach” and “very approachable.”

After three seasons in New England, including one Super Bowl win, Michel was traded by the Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams before the 2021 campaign. Michel played the final season of his rookie contract with the Rams before he signed with the crosstown Chargers in 2022.

Michel retired from the NFL in 2023 and finished his career with 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns in 65 games.