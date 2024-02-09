Three Depth Forwards Bruins Could Target At Trade Deadline

With the NHL trade deadline just about a month away and the disappointing news that Matthew Poitras’ rookie campaign for the Bruins has come to an end, Boston may be a bit more active in the trade market.

The Bruins are currently in first place in the league so they most certainly will be buyers ahead of the March 8 deadline.

With Charlie Coyle stepping up to fill one of the top-center positions in the absence of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Bruins should focus on targeting a middle-six forward who can provide depth and toughness when it comes to Boston’s postseason run.

Here are three forwards the Bruins could target:

Story continues below advertisement

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks

Henrique is a versatile player who can play both on the win and down the middle with minutes on the power play and penalty kill.

He’s amassed 33 points in 49 games for the Ducks while averaging 17:16 minutes of ice time. He played 24 postseason games during the New Jersey Devils’ quest for the Stanley Cup in the 2011-12 season. He notched five goals and eight assists in the Devils’ loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

His five-year, $29.1 million deal comes to an end at the conclusion of the season when he will become an unrestricted free agent, which could entice the Bruins as they embark into the playoffs.

Dominik Kubalik, Ottawa Senators

Although Kubalik is having a down season in terms of production, with just 12 points in 43 appearances, he could provide a scoring punch within the bottom six forward group.

Story continues below advertisement

Even with his off year, the 28-year-old could find chemistry with Trent Frederic and James van Riemsdyk to help ignite scoring outside of the top six.

Like Henrique, Kubalik will become an unrestricted free agent after the season when his $2.5 million contract expires.

Tyler Johnson, Chicago Blackhawks

Johnson is not exactly the best offensive player in the league, but before a foot injury, he had notched 13 points in 35 games for the Blackhawks, which would add scoring depth to the Bruins’ bottom six.

The 12-year veteran won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning and has amassed 65 points in 116 playoff appearances. That type of postseason experience should garner a look at Johnson from the Bruins.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson’s cap hit would be $5 million and the 33-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Any of these additions would add scoring depth and size to the Bruins forward group heading into the postseason. The only question is what it would cost to land one of them.