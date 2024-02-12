Tony Romo evidently is a big fan of Adele.

So much so, that he couldn’t help himself from singing an Adele tune during Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

During the second quarter as the CBS broadcast was headed to a commercial break and playing Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” Romo tried to match the high note. Let’s just say he doesn’t have the same singing range as Adele. You can check it out for yourself, courtesy of SB Nation:

Tony Romo singing going into the break was…something. pic.twitter.com/n6Ydehyd12 — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 12, 2024

It’s unclear if Romo even knew if he was still on air when he started to sing along. He has made plenty of blunders during broadcasts in the past, so it’s conceivable that he absent-mindedly thought he was in the clear to sing along.

Just another head-scratching moment from Romo.