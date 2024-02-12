Usher took social media by storm even before he stepped on stage for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

Usher, a well-known singer and entertainer, was spotted walking through the tunnel at Allegiant Stadium ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. And Usher’s outfit, which resembled the oversized blanket you use while sitting on the couch, prompted plenty of fashionable fans to weigh in.

Here’s what some had to say:

This is me moving from the couch to the bedroom on a Friday night. https://t.co/m88MQcYF3G — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) February 11, 2024

Why is he wearing my grandmas blanket she keeps in the ottoman ? https://t.co/AFTptdDDjk — TheMouseAndMore-Adam (@TheMouseAndMore) February 11, 2024

The man’s walking around with a rug on him this new fashion is crazy https://t.co/qkm0aXB5uq — Ramondre Poston (@imjussdreeee) February 11, 2024

When you've the halftime show at 5 but winter is coming at 6 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/vqwfXeoTDL — monday.com (@mondaydotcom) February 11, 2024

bro rolled up to work with a blanket on? he’s living my dream fr fr. https://t.co/E5tBD8aeQD — alabama autumn (@atbatautumn) February 11, 2024

When I finally leave my bedroom cave to get a snack and my family can’t believe I’m still alive https://t.co/8tACFzFCid — Ssssteph 🐍🐍🐍 (@RhysPiecesss) February 11, 2024

Usher is wearing those blankets moms love to use for their couches https://t.co/l9nVWRPyVD — ᥴꪖ᥅ꪑꫀꪀ (@hypnotic_owl) February 11, 2024

Usher looks like he woke up from a fantastic nap and is ready to go back shortly. https://t.co/gzGhrmbuuR — Madie Elise (@MadieD15) February 11, 2024

To no surprise, Usher threw on a different all-white outfit for his halftime performance. It went over a bit better.