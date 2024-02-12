Usher took social media by storm even before he stepped on stage for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.
Usher, a well-known singer and entertainer, was spotted walking through the tunnel at Allegiant Stadium ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. And Usher’s outfit, which resembled the oversized blanket you use while sitting on the couch, prompted plenty of fashionable fans to weigh in.
Here’s what some had to say:
To no surprise, Usher threw on a different all-white outfit for his halftime performance. It went over a bit better.
