Watch Red Sox Pitcher Mic’d-Up For Day 1 Of Spring Training

Red Sox baseball is back. Well, almost.

Boston’s pitchers and catchers reported to Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday for the first day of spring training. The first full-squad workout is scheduled for next Monday.

The Red Sox used the X platform to share a mic’d-up video of reliever Josh Winckowski, who was one of Boston’s best pitchers last season. The lighthearted video shows Winckowski warning teammate Zack Kelly and pitching coach Andrew Bailey that he’s wearing a microphone, and sees all three joke about mustaches.

Red Sox Mustache Club Est. 2024 pic.twitter.com/IGqMLTrzo1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 14, 2024

Boston’s first spring training exhibition game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23, when it faces Northeastern. The Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles one day later.

What this season holds for Boston remains to be seen. But spring training is a time for optimism and for fans to see different sides of their favorite players.