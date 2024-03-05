Alex Cora Gives Update After Jarren Duran Leaves Game With Injury

It already wasn’t a good day for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday with the news of Lucas Giolito’s elbow injury.

And it seemed for a moment that things got even worse for the Red Sox when Jarren Duran was removed from a game against the Tampa Bay Rays after striking out to end the top of the third inning.

Duran was seen flexing his left ankle during the at-bat, but following the contest, manager Alex Cora provided an optimistic update on the outfielder that should help Red Sox fans breathe a sigh of relief.

“He’s OK. His ankle is a little bit tight but that’s it,” Cora told reporters, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “He’ll play on Thursday.”

Duran’s bothersome left ankle is in the same area of the injury he suffered in 2023. Duran had season-ending surgery on his left big toe flexor tendon in August after sustaining the injury climbing the wall at Yankee Stadium in chase of a home-run ball.

That injury brought an early end to Duran’s breakout season. The 27-year-old excelled as Boston’s leadoff hitter and compiled a .295 batting average with eight home runs and 40 RBIs to go along with a team-high 24 stolen bases in 102 games.

Duran’s spring is off to a slow start, as he has appeared in just three games, going 1-for-6. He finished the win over the Rays going 0-for-2 with a walk.

All eyes certainly will be on Duran when the Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.