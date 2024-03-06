BOSTON — A 2-1 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at TD Garden followed a familiar script for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins let another late lead slip and then couldn’t recover in overtime as Boston yet again left an extra point on the table that seemed well within its grasp.

Trying to protect third-period leads is a lesson the Boston Bruins keep learning the hard way. And Jim Montgomery knows the Bruins are running out of time to correct their mistakes with the playoffs looming.

“You got to find a way to close out a game,” Montgomery said. “This is great opportunity for us to realize that you can’t take anything for granted. Because in a couple of months, doesn’t matter how tired you are at the end of the game, we got to find a way to push through. And we didn’t find a way.”

The Bruins for 58 minutes held down the high-powered Oilers, limiting their offensive chances and keeping them from finding the back of the net.

But the Oilers never stopped pushing and Boston’s defense couldn’t get to the final horn without surrendering the equalizer. Leon Draisaitl, who netted the game-winning goal, also scored the game-tying goal with 1:20 left in regulation. The puck bounced up high in the air and landed behind Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark before trickling in. Montgomery called it a “lucky goal.”

But the Bruins were left with a familiar feeling of not being able to close out a game. It’s a hump the Bruins desperately need to get over if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs.

“In the playoffs, everything’s mental,” Montgomery said. “Everybody’s on an equal playing field. You’re playing the same team that has the same many days off (for) rest. And that’s where you got to dig in and find a way. So for me, it’s an opportunity to start growing for the playoffs. The mindset and the physical execution you need.”

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Oilers game:

— Montgomery knew Boston’s chances weren’t great in the extra frame given the firepower the Oilers can put on the ice during the 3-on-3 situation. Three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid, who finished with two assists, commanded the puck in the offensive zone before setting up Draisaitl to lift the Oilers to a win.

“I didn’t like our overtime again,” Montgomery said. “But Edmonton for years, with those two guys on the ice, their record is unbelievable.”

— Despite the loss, it was a strong showing from the Bruins’ defense, which has picked it up the last two games after allowing five goals to the Islanders over the weekend.

“I’m happy about the way we checked, I’m happy about the way we’re staying above pucks, not giving up odd-man rushes,” Montgomery said. “I do think our ‘D’ needs to improve going the other way.”

— Pavel Zacha continues to be a source of offense. He scored the only goal for the Bruins to break a scoreless deadlock 4:36 into the third period. It was Zacha’s third goal in two games after overcoming an injury scare.

“It was good (that) I could help the team like that,” Zacha said. “My linemates made great plays the last couple of games. So, I was happy that I could put some in.”

— James van Riemsdyk played in his 1,000th career NHL game. He only played 15 shifts — tied for the fewest among Bruins forwards — and received 11:41 of ice time.

— The Bruins welcome in the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for their second matchup with their Original Six rival in four days — Boston won in Toronto on Monday. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.